Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --The report "Reusable Water Bottles Market By Type (Glass, Polymer, Metal & Silicon) – Global Forecast to 2023", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Reusable Water Bottles Market was worth USD 6.78 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.62 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing considerable growth as customers are progressively moving towards reusable water bottles instead of single-use bottles. Reusable water bottles that are composed of silicone, polymer, glass, or metal offer high strength and durability that solitary use water bottles do not provide. Products makers are endeavoring to present novel products that serve customer requirements and preferences. The developing consciousness to lessen plastic waste is likewise acting for the development of reusable water bottles market. Shoppers are progressively changing to reusable water bottles that don't make use of plastic and the material used can be totally reused. However, convenient availability and high portability of filtered water makes a strong purpose behind buyers to avoid making the use of reusable water bottles.



Competitive trend Analysis:

The major players in the market are Tupperware Brands Corporation, Brita GmbH, SIGG Switzerland AG, Nathan Sports Inc, Cool Gear International LLC, Thermos LLC, Bulletin Bottle, etc.The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



The Reusable Water Bottles Market is segmented as follows-

Material Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of material type, polymer, metal, glass and silicone are the key sections into which the worldwide reusable water bottles market is segmented. Among them, the metal portion is foreseen to lead the market over the gauge time frame. Nonetheless, the polymer section is foreseen to rise significantly i the upcoming in terms of revenue. The development of polymer section is foreseen to moderately less price of polymer-based reusable water bottles.



By Material Type:

Glass

Polymer

Metal

Silicon



Request here to grab the SAMPLE Report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM12432 .



Distribution Channel outlook and Trend Analysis:

In terms of distribution Channel, the worldwide reusable water bottles market has been segmented into independent stores, online sales, hyper/supermarket, and others in this market. Among all, the fragment of hyper/supermarket store is foreseen to hold strength representing a significant CAGR in the upcoming years. The development of this section is primarily a direct result of changing way of life wherein customers prefer buying durable household products. Hyper/grocery stores are likewise favored among customers as they offer discounts and promotions every once in a while.



By Distribution Channel:

Online sales

Independent stores

Hyper/ Supermarket



Primary Usage Outlook and trend Analysis:

On the basis of primary usage, the key fragment incorporates travel, every day, sports, and others. Of them, everyday portion is foreseen to witness the most elevated development in the upcoming years. At this pace, the everyday portion will represent significant growth in throughout the estimate time frame. The development of this portion is essentially a result of expanding selection of environment-friendly products to diminish plastic waste.



(Early customers will receive 10% customization in this report.)



Place a PURCHASE order of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/CM12432 .



By Primary Usage:

Everyday

Sports

Travel



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising awareness to diminish plastic waste

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. High portability and convenient availability of bottled water

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Reusable Water Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Material Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1. Global Reusable Water Bottles Sales and Sales Share by Material Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2. Global Reusable Water Bottles Revenue and Revenue Share by Material Type (2013-2018)

5.3. Metal

5.3.1. Global Metal Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.4. Glass

5.4.1. Global Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.5. Polymer

5.5.1. Global Polymer Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.6. Silicon

5.6.1. Global Silicon Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



Request the Amazing DISCOUNT Price at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM12432 .



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com