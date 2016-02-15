RevBuilders Marketing Appoints New Digital Marketing Account Manager

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --RevBuilders, a full service Digital Marketing Agency, announced the recent hire of Beth Keibel. After having interned with the agency, she will be taking on a more permanent position. Ms. Keibel recently earned her degree from Radford University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude after attending for only three and a half years. She plans to use her experiences from Radford to help the agency and its many clients achieve further success.



Beth Keibel joined RevBuilders as a Digital Account Manager to continue offering personal service to RevBuilders' clients while expanding their digital presence. Beth comments, "I enjoyed interning with RevBuilders Digital Marketing, and so I feel very fortunate to be taking on this new role. I'm very excited to be a part of a company that prides itself on offering such quality service and top notch solutions to our amazing clients and I can't wait to see what new challenges and experiences the future holds."



Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Digital Marketing said, "We couldn't have been more pleased to have Beth join us. As an intern, she always strove to come up with creative ideas and solutions in order to meet our clients' demands. We are confident that as an addition to our company, Beth will excel, and will help us to continue to provide the same excellence that our clients have come to expect over the last 10 years."



About RevBuilders

RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency located in Gainesville, VA. It offers clients a customized approach to help increase channel presence and reach out to the company's consumers. The various services offered include: web design, SEO or search engine optimization, paid search management, brand identity marketing, social marketing, email marketing, integrated marketing, video marketing, and content writing.



For more information, please visit http://www.revbuilders.com/ or watch our video here: https://youtu.be/mzYZnKqLryE