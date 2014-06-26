Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Revegy, Inc. today announced it is a gold sponsor of the upcoming Sales 2.0 Conference in Boston. Since 2005, Revegy has been offering technology solutions to sales teams looking to increase performance and drive greater revenue. Revegy’s collaborative sales effectiveness platform allows companies to strategically manage key accounts and opportunities, to simplify sales situations, and identify the optimal path to closed deals and shortened sales cycles. The Sales 2.0 event will be held on July 14th, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston. Sales 2.0 is the leader in sales conferences focused on solutions and technologies to help sales, sales enablement and marketing. “The focus for July’s event is “Success in Real Time”, this plays perfectly into the Revegy offering, as Revegy is designed for sales teams to use on a daily basis to be more effective and efficient,” said Mark Kopcha, Revegy President & CEO. “We are pleased to be part of this year’s event.”



Please visit Revegy at booth 2.



About Revegy, Inc.

Revegy provides an innovative sales performance platform that automates the process, tools, coaching and analytics sales teams need to compete more effectively, strategically manage key accounts and win more new business. Revegy’s visual, intelligent tools deliver a true picture of an account so that sales, account and channel teams can successfully navigate selling situations and visualize how to win deals and expand relationships. For more information about Revegy’s solutions, call +1 404 998-5700 or visit www.revegy.com