Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2013 --Mercuri International, with help from partner Revegy, Inc., has launched a new product; O2O, from Opportunity to Order, helping companies assess, develop and win more deals. Many organizations today want to improve the success rate in converting large opportunities to orders, especially opportunities where big volumes or margin are at stake, or when there is a strategic client or product involved.



- Long-term opportunity management tool using Revegy’s technology enabled platform.

- Launch of O2O - from Opportunity to Order – using Celemi’s successful methodology of board game based learning.



O2O is designed to do just that - to create more “wins” when pursuing identified opportunities. The program is a blended solution of e-learning and classroom training, based on the acclaimed methodology of board game based learning developed by Celemi. O2O also incorporates the Revegy platform, a robust tool enabling online access to training material, political maps and the content necessary to manage the opportunity in conjunction with the sales training.



“O2O is an approach that is demanded by the market and is built on a platform which empowers greater success after implementation”, says product manager Robert Box, partner Mercuri International. “In this way customers know they are getting a world-class solution which will be used by their people.”



For companies using the program the benefits are clear. “We have implemented the O2O approach, since the method of development is modern and interesting. The O2O concept itself is being used on a daily basis by our relationship managers, with good results’’ says Zdenek Plas, Sales Manager at VB Leasing in Czech Republic.



About Revegy

Revegy provides sales enablement software that automates the process, tools, coaching and analytics for sales teams to compete more effectively strategically manage key accounts and win more new business. Revegy’s visual, intelligent tools deliver a true picture of an account, so that sales, account and channel teams can successfully navigate complex selling situations and visualize how to win deals and expand relationships. For more information about Revegy’s solutions, call +1 770 999 1570 or visit http://www.revegy.com.



About Mercuri International

Mercuri International is the world’s largest sales performance consultancy with offices in over 40 countries. We have more than 50 years’ experience in helping companies implement strategies and achieve powerful sales results. For more info, please visit http://www.mercuri.net.



