Revegy Announces Changes to Senior Management Team

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --Revegy, Inc, a leader in sales acceleration software, has announced the expansion to the senior management team. Effective immediately, Tim Braman will assume a new role as VP of Corporate Strategy and Brad Childress has been hired as Senior VP of Sales.



In order to keep up with rapid growth, Tim will be focused on helping Revegy define our product, marketing, and sales/channel strategies. In addition, he is responsible for Revegy’s alliances and channel development as well as being a chief spokes person and solution evangelist. "These are area's Tim absolutely excels in which is evidenced by our customers who consider him a sales enablement thought leader", said Mark Kopcha, Revegy’s President & CEO. "It has also been a key to our success over the past several years.”



Brad will assume the sales leadership function as Revegy plans to expand its penetration into the sales enablement market. He will manage the day-to-day operations of the sales teams in an effort to continue the accelerated growth path that Revegy has experienced in the last 24 months. “We are very excited to have Brad as part of our team,” said Mark. “He has a long history of helping companies develop effective strategies to accelerate revenue achievement. Brad has been focused on sales enablement for quite a while and brings the experience needed to further increase the momentum we’ve created in recent years.”



Together Tim and Brad have over 50 years of sales enablement experience helping industry leading companies design, optimize, and drive sales processes.



About Revegy Software

Revegy provides sales enablement software that automates the process, tools, coaching and analytics for sales teams to compete more effectively, strategically manage accounts and win more deals. Revegy’s visual, intelligent tools deliver a true picture of an account, so that sales, account and channel teams can successfully navigate complex selling situations and visualize how to win deals and expand relationships. For more information about Revegy’s solutions, call 770.999.1570 or visit www.revegy.com.