Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2019 --iData Research just released a new research study that indicates nearly 80,000 American's every year undergo a reversed shoulder replacement procedure to help them get back to near normal function. The volume of patients opting for this procedure type has expanded in recent years, and will continue to grow to nearly 140,000 per year by 2025. This study concluded that, over the last few years, small bone and joint orthopedics companies have been driving new developments in shoulder reconstruction, leading to it being one of the larger improvement areas for patient care.



"Demand for shoulder reconstruction devices is growing at almost 10% each year, and makes this segment the fastest growing in the small bone and joint market," says Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research. "The majority of the growth in shoulder reconstruction is attributed to the strong increase in shoulder revisions and the adoption of stemless shoulder implants. Meanwhile, the hemi shoulder reconstruction market is in a decline and is expected to decrease continuously. "



Reversed shoulder implants are a variation of anatomic devices, where devices for this procedure switch the ball and socket arrangement. They place the socket on the humeral side, rather than the glenoid side. This arrangement provides greater stability than a conventional implant. The reversed implant segment has experienced strong growth through its use in fixing failed initial surgeries, as well as the device's efficacy in cases with multiple ailments, such as arthritis, rotator cuff tears and instability.



Wright Medical currently holds approximately 20% of the U.S. small bone and joint orthopedic device market. Wright Medical completed its merger with Tornier in 2015 and has become one of the largest orthopedic manufacturers, focusing on reconstruction and biologics for the extremities. The company holds over 26% of the foot and ankle device market, as well as notable shares of the shoulder reconstruction and fixation market and elbow repair devices.



DePuy Synthes is the second-leading competitor in the U.S. small bone and joint orthopedic device market, with a strong, leading share of the hand and wrist device market. The company also has a notable presence in the shoulder reconstruction, elbow repair and foot and ankle device markets.



