Private Practice Professionals, such as Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists and Audiologists agree that procuring an ever increasing number of new patients is of primary importance to the success of their practice, however the traditional lunches with doctors and even sending out thousands of promotional items typically does not produce the desired results.



Many companies such as Practice Builders and Measurable Solutions have attempted to remedy this problem with their marketing programs, however Survival Strategies’ proprietary techniques and information as contained in their Referral Increase Training and Implementation Program is the only service like it on the market that enables one to create a broad referral base consistently sending new patients.



The analysis was done by Craig Ferreira, Founder and CEO of Survival Strategies, Inc. based on completions of this program in the last 11 months. His findings speak for themselves.



Twenty-one practices in sixteen states that had recently completed the Referral Increase Program were included in the analysis, which yielded the following averages:



• Average New Patient Increase: 25.5%

• Average Return on Investment: $104,519

• Average % Return on Investment: 330%

• Average Time to Fully Implement Program: 6.5 months



Survival Strategies, Inc. has been delivering the Referral Increase Program for over 25 years in all 50 states and Canada. It is a comprehensive program that trains a Private Practice Owner on how to create, build and maintain a broad referral base through relationship development. And this is all done without sales approaches. It is a full, implementable system from referral to intake, scheduling control, quality assurance, discharge, internal referrals and other management strategies and referral tools.



Here is what one client had to say about their results with the Referral Increase Program:



“I believe the greatest asset derived from the Referral Increase Program is our ability to formulate and implement a plan to increase and gain control of referrals, and adjust the plan to fit our current needs. There has been a great deal of information to digest. The course has been hard work. The program teaches techniques and ideas that are really not available anywhere else for PTs in the university and continuing education system. I feel we have a great resource to draw from. We can continue to implement and monitor the effectiveness of new programs and activities which will enhance our ability to manage and control referrals. From the relationships with referral sources, to how our front desk handles the referrals, to how we maintain our relationship with patients after discharge, this program trained us in all aspects of improving our processes.” – B.E., PT



About Survival Strategies, Inc.

Survival Strategies, Inc. is a Business Consulting Firm located in Burbank, CA. The Founder and CEO, Craig Ferreira has been delivering training and consulting to the Private Practice Industry for over 25 years. They have provided the tools and know-how of relationship building and profitability to more than 4,000 Private Practice owners through group workshops and one-on-one training programs specifically designed to accommodate the needs of private practice ownership. To find out more, please visit https://www.survivalstrategies.com