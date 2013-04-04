Reviews and News For: (NASDAQ: MVIS), (NASDAQ: DVAX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) announced a development agreement with a prominent electronics company to incorporate MicroVision’s ground breaking PicoP® display technology into a display engine that could enable a variety of new products.



Under the agreement MicroVision is supporting the OEM’s development of a display engine based on patented PicoP display technology and includes $4.6 million in development fees to MicroVision over the next 13 months.



The companies have begun commercial negotiations with the expectation that licensing and component supply agreements would constitute the next stage of engagement leading to the OEM’s introduction of commercial products.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) recently announced the appointment of David Novack to the position of Senior Vice President, Operations and Quality, effective March 25, 2013.



Mr. Novack brings nearly 25 years of industry experience in manufacturing and supply chain operations, implementing multi-national commercial manufacturing and supply chain strategies for both global industry leaders and emerging companies in vaccines, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals.



"David's background and experience will be a valuable addition to our senior management team," said President and Chief Medical Officer, Tyler Martin, M.D. "We look forward to his contributions in the planning and implementation of a successful commercial manufacturing strategy for the advancement of HEPLISAV™ and long-term growth of the Company."



