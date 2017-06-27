Revised - Herborium Group Inc., Mid-Year Shareholders Update

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne and acne scars, and other health and wellness concerns including women and men sexual health and energy deficiency is currently engaged in the serious pursuit of new partners that will provide significant value to the Company. From co-marketing to licensing, from distribution to business combination Herborium has been involved in talks with potential partners from Canada Europe ad Asia. Specific announcements on these issues will follow soon.



Revenues & Sales Growth



- We continue our substantial progress in increasing sales and growing revenues without sacrificing margin. Herborium's revenue increased 18% in Q1 and 23% in Q2 in 2017, in comparison to the same periods of 2016.



- The Company's gross profit increased 20%, in Q1, 2017 and we expect the second Quarter to deliver similar results.



- We made a big push in international markets especially in France and UK where our sales doubled and we have open $1.4 trillion Hispanic market.



- We are pursuing number of new growth initiatives while capitalizing on diverse opportunities in the United States and overseas. Thanks to our global strategy we have been able to provide valuable solutions for all types of acne and other skin problems on almost EVERY continent.



New Products



In addition to taking advantage of $500 million dermatological market in North America and Europe, Herborium is committed to bring forward number of the new products to increase revenues and market penetration as well a to grow Herborium brand equity.



- Due to its unique differential advantage Herborium's Sexual Health product for women, "Lasting Pleasure" is on fast track for license and distribution agreements to take advantage of $1.5 billion natural sexual product market.



- Encouraged by the high level of interest in its Botanical Therapeutics Herborium expects to announce the commercialization plan to bring forward other proprietary all herbal, efficacious formulas addressing "hot" medical and wellness needs in the over $50 billion (combined) sexual performance, dermatology and most desired safe energy restoration markets. Specific announcements will follow.



Outlook for the remaining half of 2017



We look forward with confidence to a second half of 2017. The global nutraceutical market was valued at about $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth. Herborium is both excellently prepared and committed to take advantage of this opportunity.



