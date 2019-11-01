Revitalizing Retail with Indoor Location Tracking

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2019 --Retail Technology is Changing Customer Engagement



Thousands of retailers have closed their doors in recent years because of competition from e-commerce competitors like Amazon. Many physical stores have learned that technologies like IoT devices and the cloud are key to survival. By collecting consumer data with digital technology, it's possible to build closer relationships with customers.



Indoor location tracking has given retail managers the power to improve customer engagement and conversions. One of the reasons retailers are ditching legacy networks for modern infrastructures with IoT technology is that it provides more valuable customer data. Newer systems even focus on expanded bandwidth and the ability to integrate with new software to improve operations and outcomes based on this data.



Trends in Customer Engagement Technology



Another reason for venturing into indoor location tracking software is to create more personalized customer experiences. Customers want personalized and interactive experiences that help them make purchasing decisions. Trends for optimizing customer engagement include:



Mobile apps - The ability to instantly interact with mobile devices gives physical retailers a strong competitive edge.



Real-time support - Retailers can now get immediate feedback from customers about displays, products, and demand.



Artificial intelligence (AI) - Machine learning technology is constantly improving to provide more useful insights and automation.



Predictive analytics - This technology can analyze customer information, purchase patterns, and past conversations.



Location tracking - Sensors can track customer location and behaviors, generating footfall analytics data to better understand in-store customer movements and interactions.



Smart shelves - The shelves recognize when customers pick up items, allowing retailers to gather behavioral data. Smart shelves can collect customer engagement data related to product promotion, product testing, or shelf in-store location effectiveness.



Interactive displays - These displays are used to present personalized content to customers depending on their interaction with the content. It can be used for product promotion, product education, and product training content.



Retailers can now improve customer engagement by using smart solutions that generate insights from things like purchase history and other tracking metrics, helping businesses interact with them on a personal level.



Hyper-personalization is now a prominent trend that aims to accommodate consumers who already expect companies to use data to offer individualized services and promotions. As this trend further develops, it's important that retailers can satisfy customer expectations using the latest technologies.



Improve Customer Engagement with FastSensor



FastSensor is the first AI-powered, indoor location tracking software for brick-and-mortar stores. It delivers real-time customer insights by anonymously tracking and analyzing customers' in-store behavior. These metrics can then be used to improve customer experience and identify sales opportunities.



FastSensor not only helps a store understand key customer behaviors like engagement and dwell time, but can also identify new and return customers, triggering relevant alerts to managers and sales staff. It can also advise you on when the store is the busiest and which product displays get the most customer attention. These metrics alone can help a store adjust displays and promotions to optimize the customer experience.



Knowing who your customers are and what they like gets you closer to your sales goals. Retailers can use FastSensor to learn more about their markets and give customers more of what they want. Contact us now and upgrade your retail store with FastSensor!



About FastSensor

FastSensor, the first AI-powered, people tracking solution for indoor venues, delivers real-time customer behavior insights that drive more on-site engagement and sales. Requiring no opt-ins or downloads, FastSensor's AI platform tracks and analyzes customer behavior in indoor spaces and reports back key metrics like engagement, loyalty, traffic heatmaps, dwell time, and conversion. Accessed through a simple, browser-based dashboard, FastSensor data measures buying behaviors along the customer journey to improve ROI. Like web analytics improve the e-commerce buying process, FastSensor can be used to improve the customer experience, layout, and proximity-based promotions across all physical venues in real-time. The technology unveils customer behavior patterns and locates qualified leads so retailers and event organizers can analyze their marketing campaigns, cost of acquisition, and the return on investment. Founded in 2013, FastSensor is a Delaware company with offices in California. The company has served major retail brands, event organizers, stadiums, and dealerships.