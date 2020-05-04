Hamburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2020 --The world finds itself in an unprecedented situation during the Covid-19 pandemic - with one-third of the global population under partial or complete lockdown and retail stores shuttered indefinitely. As people turn to e-commerce for essential goods, websites and operations have been overwhelmed by demand and logistical challenges.



There is no doubt that retail stores will play a key role in meeting customer demand, when stores are finally allowed to reopen. Retailers should use the current "downtime" wisely to prepare for an entirely new retail environment and drastically different customer expectations.



In the complete whitepaper, eyefactive present major trends and technologies to help retailers to contain costs and to deliver on new customer expectations.



Whitepaper: Reviving Retail following the Corona Crisis