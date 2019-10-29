Revolutionary EVEK Packing Cubes Kick off Kickstarter Campaign

Suwanee, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Bastion LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its Kickstarter Campaign for EVEK Packing Cubes. This revolutionary new product is made from Tyvek material, includes an odor-resistant strip, and helps to protect your clothing and other items on any trip. The Kickstarter campaign begins in October and runs until December 2019.



The EVEK Packing Cube concept was born when the Bastion founders took a trip to Cambodia. During a bumpy ride, their luggage was tossed from the back of a moving vehicle. The luggage popped open, and their belongings were scattered across a muddy road. They knew there had to be a better way to manage their clothing and other items while traveling.



Tyvek cubes are both lightweight and waterproof; even when dropped directly into water, contents stay clean and dry. Cubes can also be used to help you pack efficiently, tightly roll your items and keep them compact, and separate out different item categories. The cubes also use a zipper to compress down into a flat shape, allowing them to be carried without adding extra bulk, even when they're empty.



About the EVEK Packing Cube

These packing cubes are environmentally friendly and of high quality. The EVEK concept was built on the founders' Cambodia trip in 2017, and the prototypes were tested on a three-week trip to Thailand and a five-week trip to the Philippines and Malaysia in 2019. The cubes are designed to be easy to use, offer high-quality protection, and be lightweight for easy carry.



About Bastion

Bastion LLC is a well-established company within the Everyday Carry community; they are experienced with selling top quality products designed to keep travelers and adventurers comfortable on their explorations through nature. From high-quality electronics that endure extreme weather conditions to wallets and notebooks that maintain their quality in all types of environments, Bastion LLC is familiar with the needs of their audience. Bastion has carried out several successful Kickstarter campaigns and has many satisfied customers to speak to the quality of their products and the positive experience of their production.