Revolutionary Insulated Tent System Is Three Tents in One

Crua Outdoors are making their innovative modular tent system, Crua Clan, available to campers across the world. Crua Clan is three tents in one, allowing campers to use each tent by itself, or all three together when a much larger tent is desired.



With just one highly adaptable, long lasting product, Crua Clan will enable customers to camp all year round in most environments, whether camping alone, with a partner or friends, or with family or a much larger group.



Crua Clan consists of three tents:



1. Crua Cocoon



The Crua Cocoon is a stand alone, insulated pod measuring 6.8 by 4.4 feet. Unique and functional, it would be ideal for festivals or situations where good night sleep is essential. The Crua Cocoon weighs just 15 lbs, making it easy to transport when on an adventure such as fishing, kayaking or cycling.



The Crua Cocoon is temperature, noise, and light insulated, keeping campers cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



2. Crua Duo



The Crua Duo is a lightweight, easy to set up, two-person hiking tent measuring 9.8 by 4.9 feet. Highly water repellant with bug-proof mesh and aluminium poles, the Crua Duo is ideal for a wide range of environments. The Crua Cocoon fits neatly inside the Crua Duo to create a insulated bedroom and provide a comfortable and convenient all-season sleeping solution.



3. Crua Core



The Crua Core is a main dome tent measuring 16 by 12 feet. It can be combined with up to three Crua Duo tents to create a modular sleeping environment with a main living, or core, area. With a large porch and awning, the Crua Core is ideal for storing supplies and provides a spacious and sheltered area for campers to gather and relax, whatever the weather.



The Crua Cocoon and Crua Core have air frames and take just moments to pump up with a hand pump. The revolutionary system has been designed and developed to be durable and long lasting.



"The Crua Clan is the first real all-season solution," said Derek O'Sullivan, Crua Clan's Designer. "You have one solution to meet all of your camping needs whatever the weather. Make your own Clan system as big or as small as you like."



Crua Clan is available on Kickstarter with special early bird deals available.



