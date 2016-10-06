Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --Suiting up to show up and change how men get dressed, the GoTie is launched in two of America's largest department stores. To that end, GoTie, LLC announces their partnership with clothing giant, Philipps Van Heusen (PVH) under the name "Tie Right™". Designed to provide consumers with a suit tie that never needs to be tied, the GoTie is personified convenience undercover. With the look of a high-end item, the pre-tied men's product just slips over one's neck and adjusts with a proprietary design. Made to fit fashionable males 5 to 7 feet tall, it's so simplistic it makes one believe they'll never tie a tie again.



"The Tie, Reinvented™," the GoTie meets its apt moniker well but, how does it work? Effortlessly. Sidestepping the problematic knot all-together, the designer of this on-trend invention created the tie in two separate pieces. The knot is an entity of its own, pre-tied, and fully-adjustable. Step One sees consumers placing it over their head. Step Two says to adjust the length to the belt. Step Three says to tighten it about the neck. Stain and wrinkle resistant, and literally as easy as 1, 2, 3, it can even be worn loosely if one desires.



Adam Lucero, CEO of GoTie, LLC said of the launch at JCPenny's and Kohl's, "The commercial partnership with these mainstay American stores online is something we've worked toward since 2010 with the invention of the GoTie when I was still flying Blackhawks in the Army. This along with our agreement with some of the world's largest gaming companies, to supply their employees with high-quality, hassle-free, durable neckwear, is quite a leap forward for our privately held company. We're proud of our product and our efforts."



For more information visit www.GoTie.com. The GoTie is available in the JCPenny's and Kohl's stores and on JCPENNEY.com and KOHLS.com.



About GoTie, LLC

GoTie, LLC is a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada founded by U.S. Veteran, Adam Lucero. The company provides the marketplace with adjustable suit ties. The GoTie patents were licensed by Philipps Van Heusen (PVH) and can be found under the PVH name Tie Right. GoTie textiles are leading-edge and committed to sustainability.



Contact:

Adam Lucero

CEO, GoTie

adam@gotie.com

855-55-GoTie



Website: www.GoTie.com



Social Media:

http://www.Facebook.com/TheGoTie

http://www.Twitter.com/GoTieLLC