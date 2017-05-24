Revolutionary New Lending Option Provides a Win-Win for Business and Investors

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --Due to high demand from businesses, Texas based 4M&I, LLC is offering a unique, limited time opportunity for investors via its Crowdfunder campaign.



Partnering with diversified lending partner CAFI Business Finance, 4M&I's revolutionary business model provides an alternative source of business financing that bypasses the regulatory hurdles companies often face when dealing with a bank. While big bank competitors often seek differentiation, this is not as feasible in the short-term lending environment, and they often refer their borrowing customers to CAFI in any event.



According to Entrepreneur Media, Inc.: "Over the last couple of years, large banks have been reducing the amount of loans that they're issuing to businesses." 4M&I recognizes that businesses are still feeling the pinch from the recent recession.



4M&I's innovative approach to lending opens up the playing field for businesses. Whereas bank lending criteria revolves primarily around financial statements, the 4M&I/CAFI model is based on funding progress invoices and the credit worthiness of the account debtor. Its Invoice-Based Line of Credit provides needed funds for creditworthy businesses while allowing for these businesses to pursue more contracts.



Investors directly invest in 4M&I, which lends the money as a short-term debt to CAFI. CAFI in turn, lends money to government, federal, and small business. Through CAFI's executed payment arrangement – based on the assignment of government approved-for-payment invoices, CAFI controls the flow of funds, which translates into a reduced risk investment.



This approach has proven reliable for CAFI during its creditable-22 year lending history. Many of CAFI's customers have been minority-owned, veteran-owned, disabled-owned, women-owned, Native American-owned businesses, as well as those classified as Small Business Enterprises (SBE), and SBA 8-A contractors.



The 4M&I - CAFI partnership is currently performing hundreds of fundings. Responding to high business demand and with the help of its Securities Attorney, 4M&I decided to open itself to investors through crowdfunding, offering a 24-month investment at 8% annual interest for reservations of a minimum of $20,000.



The limited time Crowdfunder campaign, which closes on August 18, 2017, is found at https://www.crowdfunder.com/4MI_LLC/invest.



About 4M&I

4M&I, LLC was created to help businesses faced with credit challenges that have prevented them from pursuing government, federal, or private jobs. The 4M&I team has 35 years of combined experience in Banking, Asset-Based Lending, & Investor Relations. CEO/Founder Terri Bashore and Senior VP/Co-Founder Edgar Ortiz are supported by Securities Attorney Darin Mangum, Esq.