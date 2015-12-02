Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --On November 27, 2015, Matthew Deasy launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Oomph, a portable coffee maker that is designed to brew consistently awesome cups of coffee.



The Oomph Coffee Maker is an amazing simple to use, beautifully designed portable coffee maker & travel cup in one. All that is required to use the device is fresh coffee, hot water and a coffee lover. Whether you are a coffee lover, coffee geek or a fashion junkie, The Oomph has an offer for you.



The Oomph Coffee Maker is aiming to raise a total of £26,000 by the end of the year through a Kickstarter campaign - within 48 hours of launch they hit 25% and is on course to smash it's funding target. The crowdfunding campaign will help Oomph manufacture it's first production units and deliver them to market early in 2016.



The Oomph Portable Coffee Maker has been in development for several years and was created out of a love for coffee by Matthew Deasy, a coffee engineer. Several years on Matthew has gone from dreams to sketches to prototyping and now several test models later with his final prototype in hand is now ready to share his amazing product with the world. Finally a chance to say goodbye to high priced mediocre coffee when travelling.



Matthew said: "The Oomph Coffee Maker came from my love of coffee; I didn't want to have to put up with stale instant coffee on a train or when hiking. I wanted to have my favorite cup of coffee anywhere I wanted, when I wanted, and how I wanted. Ultimately this device can be used anywhere, anytime - its even perfect for use on your commute as its quick to brew and perfectly formed to fit your hand (to carry) or a car cup holder." the creator explains, "We have poured our hearts and souls into creating the perfect portable coffee maker which is simple, durable and designed for everyday use. I believe we now have the best coffee maker that you can take anywhere and use anytime.



Along with the team, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating the perfect portable coffee maker which is easy to use, durable and designed for everyday use. With the help of the Kickstarter community and coffee lovers we are well on the way to funding our first production run completed and getting the Oomph Coffee Maker into the hands of coffee lovers around the world."



During the design and development stages, Matthew has worked with many industry experts. "The Oomph really excites me – having tested it thoroughly I would definitely buy one. It rates very highly when compared with other devices," said World Barista Championship Judge and Q Grader Jonny England, "The key benefits for me of the device are the ease of brewing, the quality, taste and feel of the coffee and that you can take this device anywhere."



KickStarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/oomphcoffee/the-oomph-better-coffee-on-the-go

Official Website: https://the-oomph.com