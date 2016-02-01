Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --Travel weary road and air warriors take note. There's something one can do to fight back against fatigue, jet-lag and downright discomfort. No, we can't make the airline seats in coach any larger but now consumers will have the means to enjoy them a great deal more. Let's meet the person who decided enough was enough and took on travel discomfort as a personal challenge.



The Founder of The Wollip, Sigrid McNab, is a full-time entrepreneur and internet marketer. As her job is location independent, Sigrid often finds herself traveling with her family. She has first-hand experience using inferior travel pillows and was inspired to create The Wollip Premium Travel Neck Pillow in direct response to the inadequacy of poorly designed travel pillows that are uncomfortable or difficult to use.



"We are passionate about traveling in comfort." explains Sigrid McNab. "Other travel pillows that I, and others had previously used were uncomfortable to use, difficult or impossible to wash, had no elastic strap and did not provide proper neck support. When we designed The Wollip, we took all of these factors into consideration. By using our premium travel pillow, you will be comfortable, supported and arrive feeling refreshed."



The Wollip Premium Travel Neck Pillow is made out of high-quality thermosensitive memory foam. This helps to support and maintain the proper head and neck alignment while seated either in an airplane seat or in a car. It molds to the shape of each individual neck. The wider, longer and higher design helps travelers rest comfortably.



During her travels Sigrid used a number of travel pillows that claimed to have a washable cover. However, it turned out that the covers were either non-removable or the zipper would not work. When designing The Wollip, she ensured that the pillow was housed inside a Polyester Velboa washable outer cover that can easily be removed, washed and replaced. The cover also features a high-quality invisible zipper that is easy to open and close.



Sigrid also had plenty of experience losing travel pillows while rushing through airports to catch her next flight. Either they had no strap or the placement of the strap caused it to become frayed and stretched. The wide elastic strap, uniquely positioned and sewn firmly into the seams of the The Wollip, ensures that it will remain securely fastened to your carry-on or backpack.



The Wollip Premium Travel Neck Pillow is currently available for purchase exclusively on Amazon, where customers are provided with a lifetime guarantee. To find out more information about Sigrid McNab and her new travel pillow, visit TheWollip.com directly.



About The Wollip travel brand

The Wollip travel brand was initially designed and created by a group of enthusiastic travelers that wanted to address and eliminate some of the challenges and discomforts faced by travelers all around the world today.



