Revolutionary Self-Heated Lunchbox LunchEAZE Funded in Under 7 Days

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --LunchEAZE launched its revolutionary self-heated lunchbox on Kickstarter on March 22nd, and completed its funding goal in less than 7 days. Still ongoing, the project is bustling, and has raised over $27,00, thanks to 185+ enthusiastic backers. The campaign still has 14 more days to go, so there's still a chance to join this growing community and get the backer discount.



LunchEAZE is the world's first automatic, completely cordless, self-heated lunchbox. Users can pack their refrigerated meals (even frozen foods), input a meal time, and LunchEAZE will automatically have the food hot and ready, exactly when they wanted it, no matter where they are—it's powered with a rechargeable battery pack.



LunchEAZE is truly hot food, anywhere, anytime.



"It's a proud moment for us no doubt," said Uzair Mohammad, the LunchEAZE design engineer, when discussing his thoughts on the successful campaign.



"When we first introduced our project on Kickstarter, we were confident LunchEAZE would create a stir. We knew it addresses a major gap in the market, there's nothing at all like it out there, will make lives easier and promotes healthy eating."



"But, we had no idea that it will be able to bring in so many supporters in such a short time. It was a pleasant surprise for the whole team, we've been working for over a year to bring this breakthrough project to reality, and seeing it happen in 7 days was a thrill. And of course, a big shout out to all our proactive supporters whose generous contributions have helped us to reach our funding goal so early. We will be ever grateful to them, and I personally cannot wait to ship them their units in a few months!"



A lunchtime game-changer.



LunchEAZE is powered by an internal rechargeable battery pack. It has a removable food grade Stainless Steel container, making it perfect for meal prepping. The box is designed to start heating food 2 hours prior to scheduled meal time, heating most foods up to a piping 175°F! After that, it continues heating while you eat, so that your last bite is just as hot as your first.



"LunchEAZE follows a slow-heating approach to ensure uniform and steady heating. It's like having your own portable steam oven—the food is never dries out like a microwave. The key is that it's automatic, just set up a meal time and you don't need to think about it again."



LunchEAZE can be controlled via its mobile app (on Android and iOS), OR by using the on-device buttons and screen menu.



"We wanted our users to have great experience, and we wanted to provide them an option if they did not want to use the app." Said Uzair.



Designed with the consumer in mind.



LunchEAZE is entirely lead-free and BPA-free. The stainless steel food container inside can be easily removed and it is dishwasher safe. LunchEAZE is available in as many as 36 color combinations, and users can even customize the box with personalized messages on its screen. It comes with a custom premium-insulated bag with an extra chamber for the rest of your mealtime items.



"We have designed a beautiful insulated bag for LunchEAZE to keep it protected and to keep the food hot even when it is cold outside."



Now, that the LunchEAZE team has reached the Kickstarter funding goal, the team is gearing up toward shipping in June 2019. Every LunchEAZE unit comes with:



1 LunchEAZE

1 food grade Stainless Steel Food Container (with additional available on the website)

1 Premium Insulated Bag

1 Battery & Charger



As their project has already surpassed the main funding goal, the LunchEAZE team are also looking forward to stretch goals that include – Container Upgrade ($35K), a car charger ($50k), custom utensils ($80k) and special edition color ($100k).



To show your support for the campaign, please go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/luncheaze/luncheaze-the-self-heating-lunchbox?ref=bkajk7.