Revolutionary Startup Disrupts $189 Billion Direct Sales Industry

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2017 --It's a fact: 8.3% of the entire US adult population is a direct sales rep. Whereas the entire direct sales industry is setup to bind the sales reps and hold them back in many ways, the mission of Go Fish, the first online marketplace for the $189 Billion global direct selling industry, is to "liberate" each and every one.



Prior to Go Fish, sales reps were balled and chained to a limited product line. And, in order to make a sale, had to pound the pavement or hold awkward product "parties" in their home with strangers. To rub salt into wounds, they were required to fork up as much as $800 just to join and get a "starter kit" ($300 - $500 worth of inventory). For sales reps and wannabe sales reps on a low income, the current system was anything but benevolent, and prevented many from developing an income, becoming self-sustainable and achieving financial freedom.



Enter Go Fish. Now sales reps can join a direct sales team for free, instantly be given their own products website and a back-end management website where they can sell any products in the entire marketplace and, using an innovative face-to-face video platform, can interface with customers thousands of miles away.



And Go Fish's ground-breaking business model is designed to grow virally rapidly via three compounding factors of viral growth: (1) Go Fish recruits Merchants, (2) Merchants recruit sales reps, then (3) sales reps recruit other sales reps as well as customers. And to further increase the rate of user growth, Merchants, Sales Reps, and Customers can utilize the virality of their social media.



"We've taken a 100-year-old proven industry that was desperately in need of innovation," says Joseph M. Baliva, Go Fish's Founder, "and using sophisticated technology and a benevolent user-friendly approach, helping as many as possible earn as much as possible by selling an array of products online, we've vastly improved upon it. You might say Go Fish was 100 years in the making." Baliva, a true believer, adds, "Like the old adage says, teach a man to fish and he'll eat for a lifetime. Well, now, millions of unchained sales reps can Go Fish and earn for a lifetime."



