Revolutionary Trading Product Allows Trading on the Go

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --Successful traders have to keep tabs on what stock prices are fluctuating all the time to stay at the top of their game. They cannot miss potentially great trades just because they are on the go.



But thanks to a new product from Asset Signals, they no longer have to. This state-of-the art trading device fits right on the dashboard of the Tesla brand cars, making trading while in transport easy. It’s a breeze to use the system while you are stopped in traffic or waiting at a red light. The interface is simple and intuitive, and the program included on the device does much of the work for you.



Asset Signal’s patented program calculates the best trades in real time. It uses a set of algorithms that determine market trends and predict stock price changes before they occur. This allows traders to find trades and prepare for them ahead of time and to keep up with current trends as they are happening.



The algorithm works over short and long term periods, helping traders formulate strategies and plan in advance for the trades they want to set money aside for. This means traders can make smart trades over minutes or weeks by having this powerful device working for them.



The Tesla is one of the most forward thinking cars on the road today, which makes it a perfect match for this forward thinking trading technology. Trades don’t stop just because people have to take trips or travel to and from work. Traders know that company fortunes can change in a moment, and they have to be prepared for it.



In the past, it’s been left up to trader intuition to try to predict when to buy or sell. Now with the power of science working in tandem with smart trading practices, anyone using Asset Signals’ technology can have an advantage over their competition. Trading is a very competitive game, and those without technology like this will fall behind or miss great trades.



The device allows traders to track multiple trades and receive summaries on more binary options than they could possible track on their own. It appears to be an excellent tool for traders who want to conveniently keep trading no matter where they are going.