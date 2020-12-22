REWARD with Santanna Energy in 2021

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2020 --2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year and now is the time to set up for success in 2021! Santanna Energy services offers benefits to their energy customers and the enrollment process is easy.



Once a customer chooses Santanna Energy as their natural gas and/or electricity provider, they automatically become eligible to join Santanna Energy Rewards!



What is Santanna Energy Rewards? This exclusive (and complimentary) loyalty program offers Santanna customers a minimum of $25 Reward Dollars each month just for paying their bills – that's $300 each year in rewards! And once they are a member, they can earn additional bonus Rewards by referring a friend to Santanna!



On the 1st day of every month, at least $25 "Rewards Dollars" will be automatically deposited into your Santanna Energy Rewards account. These "Rewards Dollars" work like real money for products and services featured in our exclusive Rewards portal.



Santanna Energy Rewards is a "Discount-Plus" program. Your Rewards Dollars allow you pay at least 5% to 40% less for selected products and services! There's something for everyone:



- Brand name merchandise including electronics, personal care, apparel, home and more!



- Restaurant meals for dine-in or take-out.



- Local neighborhood services, such as dry cleaners, hobby shops, auto repair, and fitness centers.



- Travel deals for transportation, lodging, and more.



- Gift cards for special occasions.



- A new unique "Deal of the Day" every 24 hours



The "Plus" part of Santanna Energy Rewards refers to features that can be used at any time and don't require Rewards Dollars, including:



- Seasonal trivia question

- Seasonal and daily gift card raffles

- High-value print and digital coupons for grocery, drug store, and retail use.



The best part – Santanna Energy Rewards Dollars never expire! PLUS - new options and bonuses are added each month!



What is the Customer Referral Program? Customers who love Santanna as their energy provider of choice can share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 additional Rewards Dollars! (This program is for current customers only.)



How does it work? For each person a customer refers to sign up with Santanna Energy, they get rewards! The process follows three easy steps!



1. Current customers tell everyone about Santanna Energy Services and give out the phone number (855-913-1125) to enroll.



2. Friends enroll in a Santanna energy plan by calling 855-913-1125.



3. Friends mention the current customer's First and Last as the PROMO CODE.



After the sign up is complete, the current customer receives an email worth $25 Rewards Dollars that can be used in the Santanna Energy Rewards portal.



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying their energy bills?! People have to USE it, so they might as well CHOOSE it! People are so busy, they often don't think about the many important uses of Natural Gas and Electricity. Warm showers. Hot meals. Clean laundry. A warm, cozy home. Cold beverages and air conditioning. All of these require energy and Santanna Energy is the perfect choice! Not only do customers receive rewards for paying the bills they HAVE to pay, but they also receive cost effective plans and options to fit their lifestyle needs!



Santanna Energy Should Be The Energy Choice!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs. For many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. The company was founded in 1988 and has been in business for 32 years and growing!