Rezku POS Proudly Announces Integration with 7shifts Scheduling Platform

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --7shifts' platform schedules over 3 million restaurant shifts every month making it an industry leading shift management solution. Likewise, Rezku POS is leading the way in point of sale integrations with established restaurant management platforms like 7shifts.



"Our commitment to our customers is to give them the very best tools to run their restaurant. That's our promise. That's why Rezku POS integrates with more of the best solutions on the market than any other restaurant point of sale." relayed Paul Katsch, Rezku's founder, and CEO. "Automated staff scheduling is something more and more restaurants want because it can save them a lot of headaches."



7shifts' staff scheduling system allows restaurant managers to quickly assign employees to various departments and roles, assign a performance rating and automatically flag scheduling conflicts. The platform helps managers field time-off requests and ensures that staff are scheduled according to their availability. Katsch continues, "Bringing these time-saving features into Rezku POS helps boost morale and makes restaurant life easier. That's what it's all about. Using the best technology to work smarter."



"7shifts mission is to improve happiness and efficiency in the workplace," says 7shifts CEO, Jordan Boesch. "By integrating with world-class tools restaurateurs already rely on, like Rezku, we can deliver on our goal of helping restaurants save time, reduce labor costs, and streamline operations."



For current Rezku POS customers interested in learning more about 7shifts' integration with Rezku POS, Katsch suggests contacting the Rezku team for complete details. "Our product support group is very responsive. Just give us a call, day or night and they'll walk you through it. If you're using 7shifts already or you want to give it a try we can get you started right away."



Katsch expressed excitement about increasing the number of platform integrations coming soon to Rezku POS. "We've built strong partnerships with a number of leaders in the restaurant management application space and will continue to release new powerful integrations over the next quarter. Keep an eye out!"



For more information, please visit Rezku at https://www.rezku.com.



About Rezku

Based in Sacramento California, Rezku was founded in 2012 by veteran restaurant owner and technology entrepreneur Paul Katsch. They provide innovative software solutions for restaurant management including online reservations, data analytics, table utilization, customer loyalty and point of sale.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is the restaurant employee scheduling solution for more than 175,000 restaurant workers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. 7shifts is used by growing multi-unit restaurant groups including Bareburger, Honeygrow, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. For more information, please visit 7shifts.com.



