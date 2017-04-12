Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --As it expands its line of digital torque wrenches, Imada, Inc. is pleased to welcome the addition of RGED Series wireless torque wrenches to its repertoire of torque testers.



RGED Series wireless digital torque wrenches capture and transmit peak data to included Torque Management software from up to 130 feet away. A single wireless receiver supports up to 10 wrenches, facilitating simpler torque audits with data collection at a single computer. When out of range, wrenches can store up to 200 data for future upload—syncing can restart as soon as wrenches are back in range of the receiver. Torque Management software keeps a log of all measurements, which can be exported in CSV format.



In the age of wireless technologies, these wrenches streamline torque auditing and data collection with the capability of multiple wrenches saving data to a single computer. This simplifies access to torque data by not having to combine data files from different sources and minimizes computer investment. Plus, these wrenches offer a robust range of capabilities, ensuring users get the quality data they need.



RGED Series wrenches measure in peak mode, peak with auto zero reset, and real time. Five programmable Go/No Go torque presets can be stored, allowing users to quickly access frequently used values. Presets alert the user with an intermittent signal at 90% and a continuous signal at 100% of preset torque using LED and audible indicators. Additional features of these wireless digital torque wrenches include:



- Rechargeable battery with charger;

- Pass/Fail counter with high/low set points;

- Selectable Units: lbf-in, kgf-cm, N-m;

- High accuracy +1.5% F.S. both CW and CCW.



RGED Series wireless torque wrenches are available in ratchet and adjustable models, with capacities up to 1770 lbf-in. Ratchet models are constructed with forged steel ratchet heads, positive-lock drives and 36-tooth gear with double claw ratchets. Adjustable wrenches feature specially designed jaws that maintain a constant working length, whether open or closed. Both models feature a power sensor embedded in their ergonomic handles, to accurately detect and analyze load applied to the grip, to enable precise torque measurement.



RGED Series wireless digital torque wrenches are now available for purchase through the Imada, Inc. website. Each wrench comes in a kit that includes a wireless receiver, Torque Management software, two lithium ion batteries and a charger, and carrying case. All wrenches hold a calibration certificate traceable to NIST. An optional ISO 17025 calibration certificate is also available.



For more information about these products or any of the products available through Imada, Inc., please visit the company's website at https://imada.com/.