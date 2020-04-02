Rhinoplasty (Nose Surgery) Recovery and Cost

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --A rhinoplasty or "nose job" gives patients a more desirable nose through correcting asymmetry as well as proportion. Rhinoplasty is an outpatient procedure meaning patients go home the same day as their procedure.



How do I know how to choose the right doctor to perform a rhinoplasty?

Rhinoplasty surgery should always be performed by a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. Be sure to choose a physician that understands your goals in moving forward with rhinoplasty surgery. Always ask to view before and after pictures of the physician's rhinoplasty surgeries he has performed. Ask your physician to speak with previous patients that have had rhinoplasty to discuss their experience and if their desired outcome was achieved.



What does recovery like after rhinoplasty?

A flesh colored splint will be placed on the outside of the nose and this will remain in place for 1 week. The splint is placed to support and protect the nose for the first week following rhinoplasty surgery. Swelling and bruising may occur after rhinoplasty, however, this does subside after 1 week. You will not be allowed to get the splint wet for the first week but may after the splint has been removed.



Will I have any pain after a rhinoplasty?

Patients do not usually experience much pain following a rhinoplasty.



When can I return to working out after a rhinoplasty?

You can return to working out and any strenuous activity 3 weeks after your rhinoplasty. So that means after 3 weeks you will not have any restrictions and can go about life as you like!



How much does it cost?

Rhinoplasty cost ranges from approximately $8,000-$9,000. An exact quote can be give to you at the time of your consult.



Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



Dr. Chad Robbins has helped hundreds of patients achieve their desired rhinoplasty outcome. The desired outcomes are tailored to fit each individual patient's facial structure. Be sure to check out our amazing before and after rhinoplasty pictures! Call today to schedule a consultation and don't want any longer to have the nose you've always dreamed of!