Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers Announce 2nd Annual Food and Fund Drive

Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --The Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers announced they will sponsor their 2nd Annual Food & Fund Drive. Six Honda dealers from the two states will participate in the event, which will take place from November 9 to December 11.



An unfortunately large number of people throughout Rhode Island and the southern region of Massachusetts suffer from hunger, which has a particularly devastating effect on children. The Honda Dealer Association hopes this event encourages people in the dealerships' communities to get involved and help make a difference.



"The food drive last year was a resounding success, and we were able to donate a lot of much-needed food to people who greatly need it," said Scott Birtles, General Manager of Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk. "The holiday season is just around the corner, so in this season of giving we are greatly looking forward to once again collecting non-perishable food items and working to fight hunger in our neighborhoods."



The Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealer Association is working alongside the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to organize the drive. The food bank depends on events like this and other charitable donations from local individuals and businesses to make sure hungry people at risk of hunger get the food they need.



People who would like to participate in the food drive can bring any non-perishable food items to their local Honda dealer between November 9 and December 11. The dealers participating are:



- Balise Honda of West Warwick, 509 Quaker Ln., West Warwick, RI 02893

- Colonial Honda of Dartmouth, 225 State Rd., Dartmouth, MA, 02747

- Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk, 185 Taunton Ave., Seekonk MA 02271

- Majestic Honda, 1300 Eddie Dowling Hwy, Lincoln RI 02865

- Metro Honda, 1880 Hartford Ave., Johnston RI 02919

- Saccucci Honda, 1350 West Main Road., Middletown RI 02842



"We hope people who donated last year tell their friends and help us bring even more food to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank this year," said Birtles. "Your generosity is greatly appreciated and can truly touch the lives of other people."



For more information about the food drive, visit www.RISMAHondaDealers.com.