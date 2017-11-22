Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers Host Fourth Annual Food and Fund Drive

Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Five Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers are teaming up for the fourth year in a row to collect food and funds for local residents in need. The organization's fourth annual Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive will run from now until December 12.



Collections from the Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive will be donated to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, a local organization they've helped serve in years past. The organization aids 59,000 local residents in need each month and relies on food and monetary donations from individuals and businesses to provide healthy food so they can continue to aid others.



"The holiday season is all about giving back, and we hope to see even more generosity from our employees and local residents than we have in years past," says Scott Birtles, President of the Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers Ad Association. "Doing the Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive allows us to give back while raising awareness about the serious issue of hunger in our communities."



The Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers hope to collect double the amount of donations they collected during last year's food drive, which ran from November 7 to December 12.



Those who wish to donate non-perishable food items or funds can do so at their local participating Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda dealers:



- Balise Honda of West Warwick, 509 Quaker Ln., West Warwick, RI 02893

- Colonial Honda of Dartmouth, 225 State Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02747

- Grieco Honda, 1880 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919

- Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk, 185 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA 02271

- Majestic Honda, 1300 Eddie Dowling Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865



"Hunger is a serious problem in our communities, and many citizens don't realize that a small donation of just $10 can help provide 25 meals to children and families in need," says Andrew Schiff, Chief Executive Officer of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. "We are so grateful for the donations our communities have provided to us in years past and are looking forward to seeing their continued generosity with the help of the Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers."



For more information about the Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive, visit RISMAHondaDealers.com.