Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers to Hold Third Annual Food Drive

Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --The Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers recently announced that they will hold a third annual food drive to benefit area residents at risk of hunger. The Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive will be held from November 7 to December 12.



Many people in Rhode Island and the southern part of Massachusetts don't have access to sufficient amounts of food, and hunger is a particularly acute issue for area children. The Honda Dealers hope that the food drive will raise substantial quantities of food and monetary donations, as well as improve awareness of this pressing concern.



"We've been so fortunate these past two years to have had success with our food drive," said Scott Birtles, President of the Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Honda Dealers. "Our hope this year is to once again harness the spirit of giving that thrives during the holiday season, and be able to provide our neighbors with the food they need to sustain them through the difficult winter months."



The 2014 and 2015 food drives resulted in the collection of 3,760 pounds of food from residents and businesses in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.



As they have done in the past, the Honda Dealers are partnering with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which works with agencies throughout the state to provide needy residents with food items. The organization serves approximately 60,000 people each month, and distributed 9.7 million pounds of food in 2015.



Those who are interested in donating non-perishable food items, cash or checks may do so at any of the following six participating Honda dealers:



- Balise Honda of West Warwick, 509 Quaker Ln., West Warwick, RI 02893

- Colonial Honda of Dartmouth, 225 State Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02747

- Grieco Honda, 1880 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919

- Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk, 185 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA 02271

- Majestic Honda, 1300 Eddie Dowling Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865

- Saccucci Honda, 1350 West Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842



"It's gratifying to see our friends and fellow community members come together to support our neighbors in need," said Birtles. "We look forward to helping the Rhode Island Community Food Bank again this year thanks to the generosity of our community."



For more information about the food drive, visit www.RISMAHondaDealers.com.