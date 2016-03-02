Rhode Island Dentist Uses MLS Laser Therapy to Help Patients Find Relief from TMJ Pain

Pawtucket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Pawtucket, RI dentist Dr. Russell Chin is utilizing the latest technology to help patients struggling with temporomandibular joint disorder find relief from jaw and facial pain. With MLS Laser Therapy, Dr. Chin offers painless, non-invasive treatment that helps mitigate the painful muscle spasms related to TMJ disorder.



Studies show that more than 15 percent of adults in America suffer from chronic facial pain as a result of disorders of the temporomandibular joint. These patients usually experience chronic headaches, aching of the jaw, pain in the jaw when chewing, biting, or yawning, pain in or around the ear, difficulty opening or closing the mouth, and especially clenching or grinding their teeth at night.



MLS Laser Therapy has been cleared by the FDA for the use of non-invasive pain reduction that provides long-lasting results. This technology provides immediate relief for patients experiencing pain through the use of light energy. The device uses two types of light energy, one type that treats pain and another that treats inflammation. Together, these two light energies trigger the production of endorphins in the cells with anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infection. The light energy also stimulates healing by increasing blood flow.



Receiving MLS Laser Therapy treatment is simple and painless. It involves simply holding a handheld device next to the area of the face or jaw that is experiencing pain as the light energy is administered. Dr. Chin works with each patient individually to develop a treatment plan that takes into account their unique needs and situation.



In addition to offering laser therapy for patients struggling with TMJ pain, Dr. Chin and his staff also offer many other dental services such as preventive dentistry, restorative dentistry, Invisalign, endodontics, sleep apnea treatment, and same-day crowns. The entire staff is committed to providing patients with personalized service in a comfortable, welcoming environment.



About Dr. Chin

Dr. Chin has been practicing dentistry for 37 years and is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Pawtucket area. He is committed to offering patients the latest treatments and technology at his practice.



