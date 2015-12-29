Rhode Island Housing Firm Provides New Insight

Cumberland, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --New Era Estates LLC is pleased to announce their improved Rhode Island real estate service where they can help homeowners sell their properties quickly for cash. The service allows owners to reduce the stress that comes with selling a property and finding a buyer so they can move to their next dream home. Clients with Rhode Island homes for sale can contact the firm for a free valuation.



In 2014, 8,891 single-family houses were sold in Rhode Island, while that figure was slightly less in 2013 with 8,869. The average time it took to sell a property in 2014 was 87 days, although many Rhode Island homes for sale stayed on the market for much longer. When a property is unsold it leaves the owner in a less positive position when looking to purchase a new property. If they have the available funds at hand and are available to move when required, they could achieve a discount price off their new property. New Era Estates LLC is helping owners in Rhodes Island achieve this by offering to purchase their property quickly for cash, no matter what type of property it is, or the state or age.



A spokesman for New Era Estates LLC said: "Selling and buying a property can be overwhelming, especially if a property has been left unsold or the sale keeps falling through. We believe with our quick property for cash service it can remove a lot of that stress and allow a person to move to their new home quickly, and really sets us apart from other Rhode Island housing firms."



New Era Estates LLC offers a fair price for the property and can work around the homeowner's timescale. By removing the middleman, the transaction runs more smoothly, which means the Rhode Island real estate owner does not have to worry about the seller backing out of the deal.



More people in Rhode Island are now turning to New Era, since the recent surge in the market. With the quick cash for property service, the homeowner can choose when they want to move and have the upper hand when it comes to purchasing their new property.



