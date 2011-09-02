CashAdvance.com Debuts Rhode Island Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2011 --CashAdvance.com is dedicated to being the most trusted source on the internet for payday loan information. In an effort to further consumer education, the Rhode Island Consumer Resource Section for CashAdvance.com's Rhode Island residents has been launched in order to provide a wealth of information regarding payday loan regulations within the state. Rhode Island residents enjoy a great deal of freedom in shopping for the best payday loan to fit their needs, and CashAdvance.com offers a comprehensive amount of information to Rhode Island consumers looking to initiate a cash advance.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Rhode Island Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Rhode Island, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com is the trusted source for those seeking to learn more about the Rhode Island cash advance experience. CashAdvance.com combines a consistent stream of up-to-date information into one easily accessible place for Rhode Island consumers. Rhode Island residents can look into the specifics of state law regarding the payday loan industry, including what is currently prohibited under Rhode Island policy. Any modifications to state law concerning payday lending are followed closely, and updates are posted in a timely manner.



Rhode Islanders who are experiencing issues with managing their cash flow can also benefit from the economic advice supplied on CashAdvance.com. Users can learn about employer paycheck advances and title loans, as well as contacting creditors and applying for credit cards and bank loans. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local Rhode Island consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.