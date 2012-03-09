CashAdvance.com Debuts Rhode Island Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the launch of the Rhode Island Loan Process page. Payday loans are often used by consumers when they have unexpected expenses and cannot afford to delay them until their next paycheck arrives. The recent economic difficulties have only exacerbated the budgets of many Americans.



When emergency funds are needed, time becomes a premium commodity. This can lead, unfortunately, to irresponsible borrowing and scam artists taking advantage of those in need. In order to combat both of these problems at the same time, CashAdvance.com has created the Rhode Island Loan Process page and the other pages comprising the Rhode Island Consumer Resource. These pages work together to educate consumers on the different aspects of the payday loan industry in their state without endless terminology and convoluted explanations.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Rhode Island Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Rhode Island, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The Rhode Island Loan Process page provides a detailed outline of the approval requirements, the initial application, disbursal of funds, and, finally, the repayment of the loan. It explains in an easily understood manner the different stages of Rhode Island payday loans and can be read quickly.



The Rhode Island Consumer Protection page, another part of the Consumer Resource, has all the state consumer protection agencies put together in one place so consumers can easily find what they are looking for or to aid in their research on how the state helps consumers. Each agency is explained so consumers know which one is capable of helping them in their specific situation. Contact information for state institutions is also available. Consumers can find phone numbers, email addresses, and links to take them to where they need to go for the information they are looking for.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”