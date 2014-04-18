Rhodiola Rosea: Best Value Award Goes to American Made Perfect Brand

New Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2014 --HealthFoodPost.com has awarded its Best Value Rhodiola Rosea designation to the brand Perfect Rhodiola Rosea. The Perfect brand is made in the United States from authentic Siberian rhodiola root imported from the Siberian Mountains in Russia. For more information about Perfect Rhodiola Rosea click here http://healthfoodpost.com/rhodiola-rosea/buy-perfect-rhodiola-rosea/



While rhodiola is new to many in the West it has been used for centuries in Russia and Scandinavia as well as in China in TCM, or Traditional Chinese Medicine. The herb rhodiola rosea comes from a plant. Its' primary use has been to improve mood, to help relieve depression and mental fatigue, and to boost energy. Both Russian cosmonauts and Russian Olympic athletes have used it to enhance performance and stamina. See here http://healthfoodpost.com/rhodiola-rosea/



Rhodiola Rosea has recently been named the best energy-boosting herb by Alternative Medicine Magazine. Proponents of rhodiola supplements say the herb might have the potential to reduce stress, relieve depression, reduce fatigue, alleviate anxiety, boost endurance, and promote healthy sleep and more.



HealthFoodPost.com has selected the Perfect brand based on criteria quality, purity, authentic ingredients, and price. There are no synthetics, additives, fillers, flowing agents or any unnecessary ingredients in Perfect Rhodiola. It is manufactured under FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the USA from authentic rhodiola root imported from the Siberian Mountains. The ingredients are natural and freeze-dried. The freeze-drying process is an excellent way to preserve to full nutritional value of the herb. During the freeze-drying process, moisture is frozen and vaporized without the use of heat or chemicals, thereby preserving the maximum level of nutrients with no chemical contamination.



Perfect Rhodiola Rosea contains the suggested 3:1 ratio of Rosavins to Salidroside, making it the perfect rhodiola rosea supplement. Watch this consumer oriented video to learn more http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl7Jf7uWFDk



HealthFoodPost.com advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before taking any nutritional supplements including rhodiola rosea including especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.



The have been numerous studies done on rhodiola rosea in both humans and animals which, according to a review in the publication Herbal Gram in 2002 suggests the herb helps reduce fatigue and stress. A study from 2007 published in the Nordic Journal of Psychiatry, showed that patients with mild-to-moderate depression who took a rhodiola extract reported fewer symptoms of depression than those who took a placebo. And, a small human trial of rhodiola at UCLA published in 2008, reported significant improvement in 10 people with generalized anxiety that took the herb for 10 weeks. Side effects were generally mild or moderate in severity and included dizziness and dry mouth. These studies are small and larger studies subject to peer-review are needed. The FDA has not approved rhodiola rosea to cure, treat, or prevent any disease.



