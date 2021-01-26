Rhotex Inc Launches Eco-Friendly Products for Cryptographic Mining

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --Rhotex (http://www.rhotex.com) has officially introduced 3 instances of miners configured with a factory-built cooling formula to ensure 100 percent power when chips generate heat. , this first innovation of its kind designed through experienced experts in the cryptography industry provides an ecologically responsible solution to today's demanding situations with classic miners by consuming less energy compared to output performance.



Rhotex lately offers a diversity of products in its new offering: RHO Lite, RHO Pro and RHO Rack that come with incredible features like low power consumption, high performance output, Wi-Fi / Ethernet, simple configuration and productive compatibility with options of blockchain. These, combined with its built-in cooling system, increase the expected hash rate conversion, giving it an industrial advantage. All the products in the RHO series have been very well analyzed and tested under intense conditions.



The Set of Responses to Rhotex Inc. Rules. It integrates world-class hardware and software technologies for complex, cloud business responses on the outside edge and leverages Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash in the best grades in extraordinary time. series include:



RHO Pro: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin, 10 GH/s - Ethereum and



Rho Rack: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin, 20 GH/s - Ethereum.



Roberts Evans, CEO of Rhotex Inc. , said in a statement that the RHO series is an easy-to-use minor model that optimizes power and delivers maximum power. "This is our way of contributing our share to a green environment by creating a friendly design environment with a very low carbon built-in cooling system. He's the first of its kind. We are very pleased with the opportunities presented through this innovation offering," he added.



To the wide variety of products on offer and be more informed about Rhotex, stop by www. rhotex. com



Rhotex Inc. es the high-quality, eco-friendly RHO Miner series cryptocurrency miner company with a built-in cooling formula that provides incredibly superior hash strength with low power consumption. Its partners include Equinix, Avenga, Etiya, Altiostar and many others. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company has recently had services in Australia.