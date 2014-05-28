Ribbons.com Stocks Up with New Items and a New FAQ Section

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --Ribbons.com, a trusted name in online ribbon sales, has recently added new products to its wide range of decorative and aesthetic ribbons that include fabric bows, poly ribbons, tulle and mesh ribbons. Customers can now browse over theiradded selections and see for themselves the new designs and styles offered on their website. There are over a hundred ribbon styles for each type of product.



Aside from their newly added items, Ribbons.com also boasts a new section on their website that will provide clients more information about ribbons. The company has created a ribbon FAQ section that will answer some of the commonlyasked questions regarding ribbons.Part of their service is providing their clients not only with ribbon products but also with ideas, projects and tutorials that showcase the versatility and usefulness of the item. The new FAQ section gathers the frequently raised questions regarding ribbons such as definition, terms and uses. Also included are educational videos that explain how the item is made. Furthermore, there are links to their partner companies for additional information and other services. Ribbons.com also has a blog site that regularly posts articles about ribbon and ribbon craft.



Ribbons can be traced back to ancient Egyptians who used the material for adornment. Usually, ribbons are used for packaging or beautifying. But now, the item isused by artisans and craftsmen for other purposes. Ribbons are now used to decorate house interiors, create attractive embellishments and make unique accessories. Because of its growing popularity, a lot of people are interested in learning different types of ribbon craft. The steady demand for the item led to the development of ribbons being made from different materials. Fabric, poly, tulle and mesh are some of the popular types of ribbons. Ribbons.com wants to provide their clients with better options in terms of quantity and quality. Visit Ribbons.co to learn more about products and services.



About Ribbons.com

Ribbons.com is an online source of a wide range of ribbons and similar products. They also provide information and tutorials about ribbon craft. The company is located at 2164 N Batavia St, Orange, CA 92865. Their number is 800.745.8800. Visit their website for more information about their products and related services.