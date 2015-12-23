RIC Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Essential Oils and Products Made with Essential Oils

Appling, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --Rosalinda Cincotta is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.FragrantEssentialOils.com. The website offers a wide range of essential oils and essential oil based products including diffusers, home fragrances, health and beauty products, aromatherapy oils, and much more. Cincotta was inspired to start her website by the growing need for homeopathic remedies. She always had an interest in essential oils so she decided to offer these items to those who were looking for natural and pure products to use.



There are many excellent essential oil products featured within the merchandise of FragrantEssentialOils.com. The website offers products including aromatherapy diffusers, natural hair products, pure essential oil candles, aromatherapy massage oil, natural skincare products, natural pet calming oils, and much more. In addition to these items, the site also offers a wide variety of essential oils that are 100% pure oil. There are hundreds of uses for these oils with each one featuring several different uses. In the future, Cincotta will continue to find products that are made to soothe the body and the spirit so that she can add these items to her website.



Providing quality products is of the utmost importance to Cincotta when it comes to any items offered on her website. She selects each of the items for her website by hand so that she can ensure a high level of quality. Customers shopping on FragrantEssentialOils.com can trust that they will be getting a quality product for a great price anytime that they make a purchase from the website.



To complement the main website, Cincotta will also be launching a blog located at http://www.FragrantOilsNMore.com.



The blog will cover topics related to essential oils. Cincotta will be writing about the different uses of essential oils, tips and facts about essential oils, and expert articles about essential oils. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with a bit more information about essential oils so that they can make good decisions about using these for natural remedies.



