Ricardo Sasaki of Enye Media Featured in Journal Record

The article, titled “Achievers Under 40” explains how Sasaki started the company and how he became interested in the industry. He started Enye Media with the goal of taking the Hispanic advertising and public relations field to a higher level of quality.



“He has a strong advertising background, working more than 13 years in the advertising industry,” wrote Journal Record staff writers. “In addition to his role at Enye Media, Sasaki is a partner in ARES recording studios. He is also a former part owner of S.R.L. in Bolivia, where he worked as an audio engineer and creative consultant on advertising campaigns for companies…”



Sasaki also has experience in the music industry and has been involved in the recording and production of more than 50 professional albums, 40 demos, movie soundtracks and small projects. He is also the winner of three gold records and two platinum records and is currently signed with Flagstone Records.



About Enye Media:

Enye Media is a first full service advertising agency for the English and Spanish language. They specialize in both helping businesses to market their products or services to the Latino community and in helping Latino businesses grow through effective advertising. Services include consulting, media buying, creative development, advertising, production and public relations.

