Rich 2D Animation Characters Are Offered in Mango Animate CM to Make Video Guides

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --Mango Animate's 2D animation characters are an ideal solution for creating tutorials and how-to video guides. By including convenient drag-and-drop features and pre-designed character templates, users can quickly develop an animated character to explain a procedure best. Mango Animate Character Animation Maker (Mango Animate CM) allows for multiple sharing options, meaning users can post their completed projects to various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and more.



By using an animated character to act out a tutorial video, users can create a realistic understanding of their process or procedure. Mango Animate CM's 2D animation characters mimic real humans by utilizing a smart Ik (Inverse Kinematic) feature to make movements and poses more logical and accurate. With this feature in place, viewers will feel more connected and interested in learning more.



"With our software, explanations can be thorough and exciting," says Mango Animate CMO Ken Glenn. "Forget the hassle of acting out scripts or using boring written text to explain how to do something. 2D animation characters are a fun and engaging feature for any video tutorial."



To further emphasize instructions, users can import their own audio into Mango Animate CM to narrate the scene. Another great way this software allows for complete customization is by allowing users to upload their own images to be animated. Mango Animate CM includes pre-made motions that can be added to any static PNG or PSD file that is uploaded to the editor.



Audiences are more likely to understand and positively react to a tutorial when it is led by 2D animation characters. Mango Animate CM makes it easy for creators to build that trust with their viewers by providing a user-friendly platform where characters can come to life in just minutes. When starting with a template character, the software offers infinite personalization options, in which clothing, accessories, hairstyles, eye color, facial expressions, and more can be tailored specifically to a project's goals.



Mango Animate CM even lets creators make multiple 2D animation characters at a time. This way, a tutorial can be built quickly and with characters who are in sync with one another. When characters are completed they can be used again in the future as Mango Animate CM is compatible with other Mango Animate software.



To learn more about making 2D animation characters, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a company that develops various animation software serving a multitude of industries. Their highly-anticipated character animation maker, will soon be released for public download and use.