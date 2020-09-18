Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon Set for Sept. 29-30 to Benefit Local Kids Needing Medical Care at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --Tayt Andersen knows more about perseverance and hope than most 14-year-olds.



Born prematurely with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, hydrocephalus and spastic paraplegia, Tayt spent most of his first 10 years receiving care at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital so he could become healthy enough to receive a heart transplant.



Despite several setbacks, including suffering a heart attack, Tayt remained optimistic, inspired by the advice of the Finding Nemo character, Dory, to "just keep swimming" – and even was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the one-and-only boyfriend to the namesake host and Dory star.



Today, Tayt has a new heart, thanks to Primary Children's expertise and care – and a generous community. But Tayt still requires care at the hospital, including chemotherapy, for a post-transplant disorder.



On Sept. 29 and 30, area residents are invited to tune into the Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon and donate to help Primary Children's Hospital patients like Tayt. Each donation helps patients and families in need of the life-changing care that Primary Children's Hospital provides.



"Philanthropy is a vital resource in helping Primary Children's caregivers provide a world-class level of clinical excellence to patients throughout the Intermountain West," hospital administrator Dustin Lipson said. "Donations save lives, resolve critical health issues, keep care as close to home as possible for kids and their families, and help Primary Children's keep The Child First and Always® in all that we do."



In 2019, Primary Children's, one of the nation's top-ranked pediatric hospitals, provided care and life-saving treatment to 3,500 Idaho children.



The hospital also performed 493 open heart surgeries; cared for more than 300 children newly diagnosed with cancer and more than 800 children receiving ongoing cancer treatments; and successfully completed 120 transplants as the only pediatric heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant program in the Intermountain West.



Primary Children's offers services in Idaho Falls and Pocatello in gastroenterology, cardiology (also offered in Rexburg), and urology. It offers neurology services in Pocatello. Primary Children's clinics are offered at Just 4 Kids in Idaho Falls, and with University of Utah partner physicians at Pocatello Children's.



Tayt and other Idaho children and families receiving care at Primary Children's will be featured during the radiothon. Tune into KID News Radio 590 AM and 92.1 and 106.3 FM; 96.1 and 102.1 The Wolf; Star 98 FM; and Classic Rock 94.9 and 104.5 FM, or access the online live stream broadcast.



Contributions also can be made online at www.primarychildrens.org/Idaho-Radiothon or by calling 208-523-0228.



About Rich Broadcasting, LLC

Rich Broadcasting, LLC, is a growing radio broadcast media company that has a passion for outstanding radio and digital content. We hire and retain the absolute best talent who can deliver a unique outlook and innovative ideas, while building strong relationships in our communities.



Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City is a full-service children's hospital serving Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska. Primary Children's is the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the Intermountain West, and provides care for children with the most complex injury and illness, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. The guiding philosophy at Primary Children's is The Child First and Always®. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally-recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.