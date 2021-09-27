Rich Broadcasting Radiothon Celebrates 10 Years of Making a Difference for Kids Needing Specialized Care at Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --For many kids, ringing bells mean the start of school. For 7-year-old Kadee Lott, it also meant the start of new life — without cancer treatments.



In 2019, the Pocatello girl rang the bell outside the cancer unit at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, signaling an end to her treatments for B-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.



Kadee was diagnosed with cancer at age 3, when bumps, tender to the touch, appeared on her arms. Her bell-ringing celebration at the end of cancer treatments came just in time for her to start kindergarten, thanks to Primary Children's expert care and the support of her community.



"Now, Kadee is in the second grade and loving it. She loves her teacher and making new friends. She has the sweetest heart and loves to make everyone happy," said her mom, Anjillee Lott. "She's the happy young girl she is today, thanks in part to our generous community."



On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 29, area residents are invited to tune into the Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon for Primary Children's Hospital and give to help children like Kadee. Each donation helps patients and families needing the life-changing care that Primary Children's Hospital provides.



"Every donation is a blessing to a child needing care," Anjillee Lott said. "We are so grateful for the kindness of friends, family and even strangers, who continue to give to Primary Children's during the Idaho Radiothon to help children like Kadee. For your continued support, we thank you."



Kadee and other Idaho children and families receiving care at Primary Children's Hospital will be featured during the Rich Broadcasting radiothon, which airs Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tune into KID News Radio 590 AM and 92.1 and 106.3 FM; 96.1 and 102.1 The Wolf; Star 98; and 94.9 and 104.5 The Pick. Streaming links and links to smartphone apps are located at kidnewsradio.com, wolfidaho.com, star98radio.com, and classicrockidaho.com.



Contributions also can be made online at www.primarychildrens.org/Idaho-Radiothon.



Donations to Primary Children's support programs such as music and art therapy, integrative medicine, chaplaincy services, pediatric research, new technologies, and genetic-based personalized medicine to improve health outcomes. Donations also help families needing financial support. Primary Children's provides medical care for children from the Intermountain region, regardless of a family's ability to pay.



Primary Children's is ranked as one of the nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Primary Children's is part of the non-profit Intermountain Healthcare, known as one of the most innovative, successful, and respected health systems in the world.



Last year, more than 4,000 Idaho children received care through Primary Children's Hospital.



While some traveled to the hospital, several families could be helped much closer to home.



Families can access Primary Children's cardiology and urology specialists in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Primary Children's neurology services are available in Pocatello. Clinics are offered at Just 4 Kids in Idaho Falls, and with University of Utah partner physicians at Pocatello Children's.



This Primary Children's network of care is part of Intermountain Healthcare's commitment to build the nation's model health system for children.



"Philanthropy is a vital resource in helping Primary Children's caregivers provide a world-class level of clinical excellence to patients throughout the Intermountain West," hospital administrator Dustin Lipson said. "We are thankful to Rich Broadcasting and the community for their generous support of Primary Children's patients. Donations save lives, resolve critical health issues, keep care as close to home as possible for kids and their families, and help Primary Children's keep The Child First and Always® in all that we do."



Rich Broadcasting, LLC, is a growing radio broadcast media company that has a passion for outstanding radio and digital content. We hire and retain the absolute best talent who can deliver a unique outlook and innovative ideas, while building strong relationships in our communities.



Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City is a full-service children's hospital serving Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska. Primary Children's is the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the Intermountain West, and provides care for children with the most complex injury and illness, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants.



The guiding philosophy at Primary Children's is The Child First and Always®. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.