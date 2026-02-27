Richard Blaise & Associates Specializes in Commercial Claims Adjuster in Long Island and Manhattan, New York

Hauppauge, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Business owners may find it very challenging to handle a commercial property or liability lawsuit. Richard Blaise & Associates is a well-known commercial claims adjuster in Long Island and Manhattan, New York. They provide expert representation that helps customers navigate the claims process confidently and accurately.



Over the years, the company has served numerous clients plagued by property damage, business interruption and liability disputes. Their industrial experience and insight enables them to closely work with variety of professionals, including lawyers, business owners, and commercial entities to procure evidence, determine their debt, and negotiate fair settlements. The application of their business acumen extends beyond retail, hotel, real estate, construction and manufacturing.



At Richard Blaise & Associates, they handle every case with the utmost care and professionalism, from the first appraisal of damage to the conclusion. The company's adjusters use their technical knowledge of insurance policies, endorsements, exclusions, and industry standards to ensure that every claim is well-supported and clearly explained.



Timeliness and good communication constitute major proponents that make the company's service work. Business owners receive regular updates and competent counsel throughout the process, which helps them stay informed and keep things running smoothly during tough times.



Richard Blaise & Associates offers specialist insurance investigations in Queens and Jackson Heights, NY, as well as claims adjustment. These services help find fraud, facilitate subrogation, and settle disagreements by disclosing important data through interviews, site visits, and forensic reviews. The company also helps insurers and lawyers reach clear, fact-based judgments by combining investigation knowledge with regulatory knowledge.



Richard Blaise & Associates is a professional, technical, and detail-oriented company that works on every claim or case, whether defending consumers or helping insurance companies.



For more information on insurance investigations in Queens and Jackson Heights, New York, visit: https://richardblaise.com/index.php/comprehensive-insurance-investigations-long-island-garden-city-melville-suffolk-county-nassau-county-ny/.



About Richard Blaise & Associates

Richard Blaise & Associates is based in New York and works on settling business claims and doing insurance investigations. The company helps with all kinds of claims, does damage assessments, and investigates for policyholders, lawyers, and insurance companies throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Queens, and adjacent areas.