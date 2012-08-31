Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2012 --Richard Dragotta from The Paramus Branch recently attended focus12, a leading financial services industry conference hosted by LPL Financial, the nation’ s number one independent broker-dealer.*



Held in San Diego, August 19 to 22, focus12 was one of the industry’s premier sales and education events for financial professionals. Approximately 5,000 attendees from around the country assembled for the opportunity to learn new strategies and skills, expand knowledge in numerous product areas, and network with peers and industry experts. They also heard from influential speakers who addressed current events and financial industry trends. The speakers included Christopher Dodd, former U.S. Senator and chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, economic editor for The Economist; and James Cameron, noted screenwriter, producer and director.



Additionally, through the hundreds of business sessions, technology training sessions and continuing education classes at this event, advisors gained valuable knowledge to help them continually improve the level of service they offer.



“Attending focus12 was a tremendous opportunity for me to stay informed of key trends affecting the financial services industry, and discover strategies to help improve communication and engagement with my clients,” says Dragotta. “I believe I am now better positioned to continue helping my clients pursue financial independence by offering unbiased guidance.”



