Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --Richard Dragotta, ChFC and founder of the Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors (INC Advisors) attended LPL Financial's Advisory Leaders Forum (ALF), held June 22-24, 2015 at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. ALF has a storied history of providing advisors access to leaders at the nation's premier business schools. Past conferences have been held at the Yale School of Management, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the MIT Sloan School of Management.



This invitation-only annual event brought together the top LPL Financial-affiliated fee-based advisors in an exclusive academic setting to participate in a focused curriculum addressing a broad range of crucial advisory disciplines.



Ryan Parker, Managing Director for LPL Financial's Investment & Planning Solutions, said, "We congratulate Rich who represented INC Advisors at this exclusive event held at UCLA, one of the country's top universities. The goal of the Advisory Leaders Forum is to truly challenge our best advisors to strengthen and grow their practices across the full spectrum of advisory activities, including client service, new business development, branding, marketing, investment management and more."



"ALF provided an outstanding mix of academic thinking with real business world applications. Additionally, the ability to connect and interact with other advisors and LPL home office leaders made it an amazing experience. The knowledge gained at this gathering from industry-leader experts and university professors will certainly empower our advisors to better serve our clients." said Richard Dragotta founder of INC Advisors



INC Advisors is a branch office of LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer,* an RIA custodian, and a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA).



About INC Advisors

As one of the largest network groups of independent advisors at LPL Financial, INC Advisors based in Paramus NJ helps liberate advisors to the independent model while leveraging infrastructure and providing compliance, practice management, administrative and operational support on location or off-site.



For more information please visit http://incadvisors.com or contact Founder and Managing Director Richard Dragotta



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:LPLA), is a leader in the financial advice market and serves $485 billion in retail assets. The Company provides proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 14,000 independent financial advisors and more than 700 banks and credit unions. LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer since 1996 (based on total revenue, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2015), is one of the fastest growing RIA custodians with $105 billion in retail assets served, and acts as an independent consultant to over an estimated 40,000 retirement plans with an estimated $120 billion in retirement plan assets served, as of March 31, 2015. In addition, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,300 financial advisors licensed with insurance companies by providing customized clearing, advisory platforms, and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have 3,352 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego.



For more information, please visit http://www.lpl.com



Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

