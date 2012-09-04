Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2012 --Richard Dragotta, an independent financial advisor at LPL Financial in Paramus NJ today announced that he was recognized as a top financial advisor and named to the LPL Financial Executive Council. This distinction is based on a ranking of all registered advisors supported by LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*, and is awarded to less than one percent of the firm’s approximately 12,800 advisors nationwide.



“We congratulate Rich for achieving this prestigious recognition, which is based on how successful advisors are in growing their businesses by delivering services and solutions to their clients,” said Bill Dwyer, President of National Sales and Marketing for LPL Financial. “We believe members of the Executive Council are among the premier financial advisors in our industry. They serve as trusted resources and counselors for their clients and their communities.”



Richard Dragotta is affiliated with LPL Financial and provides access to independent financial planning services, investment advice and asset management services to over 200 clients nationwide.



