Richard Dragotta Rewarded for Excellence, Attends LPL Financial Summit 2013 Conference

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --Richard Dragotta, CRPC,ChFC from The Paramus Branch of LPL Financial recently attended the SUMMIT 2013 conference, an event for the highest tier of advisors at LPL Financial, the nation’s number one independent broker-dealer.*



Hosted in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii, SUMMIT 2013 provided an outstanding educational forum for qualifying advisors, each of whom were rewarded for their performance and accomplishments over the past year. This important annual advisor event also included presentations from LPL Financial leaders and strategic partners, and provided a unique opportunity to network and share ideas with their peers, some of the most successful advisors in the industry.



“I am honored to be recognized as a top advisor at LPL Financial, which I attribute to my commitment to provide unbiased guidance to clients and represent their best interests. Attending events like SUMMIT 2013 helps me remain on the forefront of industry trends, and continue to develop the breadth and depth of my services.”



About Richard Dragotta

Richard Dragotta is a Chartered Financial Consultant®, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Branch Manager with LPL Financial based in Northern NJ where assists pre-retirees and retirees in the areas of retirement planning and wealth management. In addition, Dragotta has fostered growth by establishing INC Advisors; a network of LPL Financial independent advisors where he provides infrastructure, advocacy, and support making INC Advisors one of the largest LPL Financial branch networks in the country.



- According to Financial Planning magazine, June 1996–2012, based on total revenue.