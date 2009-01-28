Richard Palatini Joins Delia Associates as Director of Creative

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2009 -- Whitehouse, NJ – Ed Delia, president of Delia Associates, has announced that Richard Palatini has joined the branding and online marketing firm as Director of Creative.



Palatini, whose creative experience and credits encompass both art and copy, joins Delia Associates after more than 15 years at Gianettino & Meredith in Murray Hill, New Jersey, where he most recently held the title of Senior Vice President and Creative Director.



“My move to Delia Associates was in the stars for a while,” said Palatini. “Just look at our writings and our branding philosophies. Ed Delia and I have been preaching from the same pulpit for years. Ed has perfectly positioned his agency to make the most of any marketing budget, which has been my personal mission throughout my career.”



Entering its 45th year, Delia Associates has established itself as the “Brand Leadership Company” of New Jersey, and specializes in identifying and creating a distinctive brand identity for its clients through a blend of traditional and online media. In recent years, Delia Associates has helped many niche businesses achieve market leadership, in addition to consistent business growth through the deployment of innovative online marketing programs.



A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Palatini’s range of experience includes clients in the financial, telecommunications, automotive, package goods, healthcare, education, electronics, hospitality, real estate and home décor industries. Palatini has been responsible for the efforts of multi-disciplinary advertising teams and multi-channel branding campaigns for market leaders like AT&T, Benjamin Moore, Chevrolet and Bonita Banana. In addition, Palatini has been an Adjunct Professor at Kean University for the past 6 years, and in 2007 received the Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. He is currently co-authoring a book on creativity entitled The Idea Relationship: A New Paradigm In Creativity and Concept Development, to be published in May 2009. He has also been a featured speaker, lecturer and workshop facilitator on both the professional and academic levels.



In announcing the appointment of Palatini, Ed Delia praised his new creative director’s online and offline diversity, as well as his branding philosophy. “Rich Palatini’s leadership has built strong, lasting relationships between brands and people across all forms of media,” said Delia. “His own unique brand of practical creativity has launched products, re-invigorated companies, and established category leaders, with few wasted steps. And what’s most important to me, he has demonstrated the ability to lead a seasoned team of professionals to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive industries.”



When asked to point out a few past achievements that remain a source of pride, Palatini said, “In fact, what I’m most proud of is my work ethic and creative methodology. I don’t commit marketing dollars to ideas I pull out of thin air. I analyze a client’s critical communications requirements, identify deficiencies and dig for insights before developing a plan of action to improve a company’s brand/customer relationship.”



Delia Associates provides branding and online marketing services to small to mid-sized companies throughout the Greater New York Area. Ed Delia, a Professional Certified Marketer (PCM), is frequently called upon to speak on the topics of branding and online marketing before major trade organizations and business groups nationwide. For more information about Delia Associates, visit: http://www.delianet.com.



