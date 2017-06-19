Richardson's Flowers and National Rose Month

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --June is National Rose Month and, although, the most popular holidays for roses are Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Christmas, that doesn't mean National Rose Month is anything to turn your nose up at. In celebration of this month, Richardson's Flowers is offering 50% off bouquets of one dozen, two dozen, or three dozen red roses during the last week of National Rose Month — June 25th to June 30th.



While the exact origins of National Rose Month are unknown, the flower has always held a special place in Americans' hearts. From George Washington, the U.S.'s first rose breeder, to Ronald Reagan who named the rose the National Floral Emblem of the United States, people are constantly captivated by the flower's quiet grace. This month, get in touch with the majestic beauty of our nation's floral treasure.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers is a family owned and operated business serving the Southern New Jersey community since 1978. Our skilled and creative team of florists pride themselves on crafting fresh, high-quality floral arrangements for gifts, events, and holidays. Richardson's Flowers is a member of the Society of American Florists, the Medford Business Association, Teleflora's top 500 florists, and BBrooks' nationwide network of florists.