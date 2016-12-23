Richardson's Flowers' Beautiful Holiday Arrangements

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2016 --By this time in December the halls are decked, the candles are lit, the bells are jingling, and people are well into their holiday spirit. But the holiday season doesn't end on December 25th. Richardson's Flowers has arrangements that will keep spirits high through Hanukkah, Christmas, and the New Year.



Hanukkah



With the first day of Hanukkah quickly approaching Richardson's is preparing bouquets that pair perfectly with the Menorah. The Beautiful in Blue bouquet includes deep blue hydrangea and elegant white roses and lilies. Another stunning arrangement, Love in Blue features light blue hydrangea, graceful white calla lilies and white roses. Both arrangements are marked by Hanukkah colors and festive feelings.



Christmas



While the Christmas season is traditionally marked by mistletoe and the Red Poinsettia, Richardson's Flowers has many festive and creative holiday arrangements. Richardson's Snowman Cookie Jar Bouquet is a specialty arrangement, composed of lush green, red, and white blooms. nestled in a festive snowman cookie jar. The cookie jar makes a great keepsake to last for years to come.



New Years



At Richardson's Flowers the end of the holiday season is marked by the beginning of the New Year. Because of this, they have an array of arrangements perfect for New Year's Eve. Both the Park Avenue Centerpiece and the White Lace Centerpiece make beautiful table adornments for your New Year's Eve celebration. The two arrangements are elegant, timeless pieces that can delight admirers from this New Year's to the next.



This year the lights of the holiday season will be matched with a beautiful handmade bouquet from Richardson's Flowers. No matter the celebration, Richardson's has an accompanying arrangement to dazzle and delight.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.