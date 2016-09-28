Richardson's Flowers Creates Wedding Majesty

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Since 1978, Richardson's Flowers has been working with brides to create the wedding of their dreams. Backed by a talented and experienced staff, Richardson's Flowers works hand-in-hand with brides to craft bouquets and floral displays that fit perfectly within the brides' wedding theme and budget. The process begins with the bride filling out a pre-consultation form with information on their flower preferences, budget, number of attendants, as well as the color scheme and theme for the wedding. From there, Richardson's draws upon their extensive knowledge of the floral industry to produce unique and appropriate arrangements for truly beautiful weddings.



Brides are advised to book their wedding flowers at least 6 months prior to the event, preferably after they have selected their gown and the attire for the wedding party. Brides then meet one-on-one with a Richardson's Flowers consultant to begin discussing their wedding vision. Brides are invited to bring in color swatches or photos of their wedding party attire along with examples of bouquets they love, imparting the staff with a clearer vision for the wedding.



Richardson's Flowers can accommodate a wide variety of themes and color schemes with their extensive line of fresh flowers. One of the most popular themes they see each year is a vintage theme, which features romantically-styled flowers such as garden roses accented with sequins, lace, and pearls. Many brides also opt for a Bohemian theme with hand-tied bouquets of wildflowers and beautiful floral crown headpieces. Another popular theme pays homage to classic gardens with an overflowing of flowers throughout the venue, reception, and wedding party attire. This theme includes many traditionally popular flowers featured in untraditional ways, such as flowers hanging from candle holders and rose petals lining the aisles.



Richardson's offers a plethora of fresh flowers to incorporate into wedding design. Roses are, naturally, a popular option as they have become synonymous with romance and add a sweetly subtle fairy-tale element to the ceremony. "Hydrangeas and roses are one of the most popular requested combinations for bouquets and are a perfect choice for a garden-themed wedding," says owner Dianne Richardson-Conda. Other popular options include calla lilies, an elegant trumpet-shaped flower that comes in a wide variety of colors, and bright, lush peonies. Any of these popular blooms can be incorporated into the wedding theme to add vibrancy and beauty.



Whatever their vision, Richardson's Flowers can make bride's dreams come true for their special day. Come in at least 6 months in advance to fill out a pre-consultation form, then meet with Richardson's staff to fully discuss theme, color scheme and budget. Every bride has different requests and Richardson's can cater to their individualized needs. Richardson's also provides delivery services to the bride's home, ceremony, and reception. Visit Richardson's Flowers today to see how to turn wedding visions into wedding reality.



Learn more about Richardson's Flowers wedding selections here: http://richardsonsflowers.wedphotos.net/Custom/html/teamfloral/home.html



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.