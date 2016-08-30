Richardson's Flowers Makes Parties Pop

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --For an exceptional party, Richardson's Flowers provides beautiful, customized flowers and floral displays. With 38 years of experience, Richardson's Flowers has created custom arrangements for a wide variety of parties including baby showers, christenings, graduations, engagement parties, weddings, and all of life's events in between. Richardson's Flowers' experienced and creative staff works hand-in-hand with the party's host to produce arrangements that reflect the theme and emotion of the occasion.



Customers are encouraged to come into Richardson's Flowers a few months prior to the event in order to discuss their vision and budget. While keeping in mind current trends, the staff of Richardson's Flowers work closely with customers to craft bouquets that are diverse and interesting while honoring the party theme. Many customers bring in their own unique items for Richardson's to incorporate into the displays for a personalized touch. Roses and orchids are a popular option for party displays, however Richardson's goes outside the box to craft high-style bouquets with exotic florals. "Our design style is very garden-oriented. We love to use flowers that portray a walk through the garden, including snapdragon, delphinium, sunflowers, gerberas, Queen Ann's lace, and waxflower," explains owner Dianne Richardson-Conda.



From simple to extravagant, Richardson's Flowers' staff of designers will customize flowers to make any party pop. Customers should contact Richardson's in advance of their event to begin planning arrangements, tablescapes, and additional floral flourishes that will elevate the occasion to a whole new level. For romantic anniversary dinners or playful summer luaus, Richardson's Flowers' work directly with their customers to create beautiful floral displays that makes their vision a reality.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.