Richardson's Flowers Makes This Valentine's Day Historic

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2017 --Each year Valentine's Day is marked by the same things, chocolates, teddy bears, hearts, and roses. Lots and lots of red roses. But one South Jersey Florist is taking you beyond the mundane of Valentine's Day and stirring up your inner conqueror.Richardson's Flowers is urging customers to find the historic badass inside themselves. This Valentine's Day is sure to be Historic.



It's time to embrace the macho side of Valentine's Day. Highlighting historic figures such as Napoleon Bonaparte, Ragnar Lodbrok, and Blackbeard, Richardson's touches some of the toughest fighters in history. Although the figures are historic, their one liners are nothing less than comical. In one ad an armor clad Leonidas of Sparta shouts "THIS IS ROMANCE!" In another we find a slight variation of Julius Caesar's famous last words from Shakespeare's play "Et tu, Bouquet?". And the campaign doesn't exclude fierce females in history. Joan of Arc joins the ranks of her fellow warriors. The campaign is complete with playful illustrations of each character holding a Richardson's Bouquet. "We love getting a little cheeky." says Dianne Richardson-Conda, current owner/operator of Richardson's, and they did just that.



While the campaign stands on its own, Richardson's decided to up the ante this Valentine's Day season. Offering patrons 15% off Valentine's Day items from a select category when they order before February 5th, it further entices customers to buy. The category includes bouquets such as Timeless Romance, an arrangement composed of pure white lilies and lush red roses. Or fall in love with the Head over Heels bouquet full of bold pinks blooms. If you're looking for a change this Valentine's Day, get remarkable savings and cheeky humor from Richardson's Flowers.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.